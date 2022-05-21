PM meets European Union Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama recently met with the European Union Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific, Gabriel Visentin.

He formally welcomed Visentin and thanked him for his visit to Fiji, which will help strengthen relations between the EU, Fiji and the region in our shared priorities.

The Prime Minister acknowledged EU for the comprehensive support provided for Fiji’s efforts towards economic recovery, and build back better initiatives pursued in the post covid era.

Also acknowledged was the EU’s contribution to the COVAX facility, which enabled Fiji to access lifesaving vaccines and ongoing cooperation in socioeconomic sectors, including health, education, women and children empowerment, and assistance in cross-sectoral programmes.



Bainimarama also commended EU’s support in the area of disaster management and resilience, and Fiji’s rebuilding efforts in the aftermaths of natural disasters, especially through the provision of emergency supplies and technical assistance.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to work closely with EU to elevate partnerships at all levels, particularly through the EU’s Indo Pacific strategy, which aligns with the Fijian Government’s strategic priorities and foreign policy.

He expressed the sentiments of the Small Island Developing States, which are disproportionally impacted by the climate crisis, and the impacts of the COVID19 pandemic which further exacerbates SIDS vulnerability.



He reinforced Fiji’s solidarity with EU in addressing issues of mutual concern and expanding opportunities for greater cooperation, especially through the EU’s Indo Pacific Strategy.

The Prime Minister also extended the Fijian Government’s appreciation to Visentin for his commitment to Fiji, and the region’s development and assured him of Fijian Government’s continued support in taking Fiji and EU relations to new heights.

In response, Visentin commended Prime Minister Bainimarama for his exemplary leadership for the advancement of regional and global prosperity.

Visentin thanked the Fijian Government for the kind hospitality accorded to him during his official visit to Fiji this week.

It provided an opportunity to reflect on the current areas of cooperation between Fiji-EU, and potential opportunities for deeper engagements.