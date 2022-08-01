PM looks forward for a collaborative discussions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently in New York to take part in the 10th Review Conference of Parties on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons this week.

Bainimarama will also meet with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to elaborate more on UN-Fiji cooperation and peacekeeping operations.

Along with other crucial topics, he will give an update on the Pacific Islands Forum developments, our 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific, and our COVID recovery activities.

Bainimarama will also meet with the U.S Secretary of States, Antony Blinken to further discuss joint efforts to create a more secure, stable, and peaceful Pacific region, commitments to take action on climate change, and general strengthening of bilateral ties.

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu and the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan are also part of the conference.