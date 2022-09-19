PM leads Fijian delegation at 77th session of UNGA

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading Fiji’s delegation to the UNGA77 [Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji will be at the forefront of discussions at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, officially convening from later today at the UN headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading Fiji’s delegation to the UNGA77, where he will participate in several official meetings including bilateral meetings with his counterparts and senior foreign dignitaries.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is “Solutions Through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science” which guides the work of the UN and its members.

At the forefront of the discussions will be efforts to counter the global challenges, recovering sustainably from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and nurturing global solidarity to build back together and stronger.

At the General Assembly debates, the Prime Minister will join world leaders in delivering national statements and participate in important discussions throughout the week.

During the week, important discussions will also be featured at the key events such as Transforming Education Summit, the Sustainable Development Goals Moment, and the High-Level Panel on Sustainable Oceans Leaders Meeting.

As world leaders converge in New York this week, this will be the first time in two years that the United Nations will convene fully in-person meetings, while the past two sessions of the UNGA were held virtually during the height of the pandemic.