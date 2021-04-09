PM launches Star Farmer Incentive Program

An initiative that will encourage more than 600 farmers to adopt the best agronomy practices has been launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The best practices which will, in turn, improve the yield and quality of their tobacco crops was launched.

The Prime Minister launched the Star Farmer Incentive Program in Nadi and it is the latest initiative by the British American Tobacco Fiji to encourage growing excellence amongst farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the good news for Fiji and the agricultural sector is that the lessons taught here will go far beyond tobacco cultivation.

He adds that the techniques used to upskill tobacco farmers through the program can also be applied to the other crops grown outside of the normal tobacco-growing season, and they will eventually be adopted by other farmers in Fiji.

The Prime Minister also encouraged all the farmers present to take advantage of this added opportunity to become a Star Farmer not only for the coming growing season but for all future growing seasons as well.

Bainimarama highlighted that the Agricultural Industry has great potential and the Fijian Government is committed to helping Fijians realize the vast opportunities that exist within it.

Twenty farmers were also recognised and handed awards for the best performing farmers during the 2020 growing season.