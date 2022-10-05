PM launches Nasoqeloa Sub-Division

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today launched the Nasoqeloa Sub-Division in Namata Tailevu.

The residential subdivision is the first of the 10 commercial lands that will be fully launched this year.

While launching the 15 residential lots, one commercial lot, and an open space, Bainimarama says the $2.89million residential lot has been developed to global climate resilient standard, with underground cable for Electricity Fiji Limited and telecommunications.

Bainimarama says the 2013 Constitution introduced the most powerful protection of iTaukei land and hence not an inch of it has been lost under the FijiFirst government.

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts by the Roko Tui Namata and family including the Halaiwalu Investment for the initiative to develop their land for commercial purposes.

The Nasoqeloa Sub-Division is the only sub-division to be launched in the Central Division this year.