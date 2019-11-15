PM launches Mosi 3 Dam

The new Mosi 3 Dam will help address the issue of frequent flooding in the Western Division.

While launching the new Mosi 3 Dam yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says every Fijian who calls Nadi their home can go forward and prosper, knowing that their lives and livelihoods are adapted to the worsening impacts of our changing climate.

Bainimarama says the government has taken a decisive step in ensuring that Nadi is safe from flooding.

“We won’t let Nadi’s aspirations of city-hood be drowned out by rising rivers, and we won’t let coming generations suffer from our inaction today. But taking on an issue as enormous as climate-fuelled flooding takes big ideas and even bigger investments”.

The Mosi 3 Dam is the fifth dam in Nadi being installed by the Waterways Ministry to alleviate flood issues in the area.

The other dams include the Nawaka 1 and 2 dams and the Mosi 1 and 2 dams.

The Mosi Dam is 30-metres tall and costs the government $1.8million.