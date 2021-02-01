PM launches 10-year strategy for climate action in the Pacific

We Pacific people will not wait for events to control us.

This was the message Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama sent out while launching the game plan for Pacific climate action through its Nationally Determined Contributions for the next decade.

Speaking at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Bainimarama says the Pacific welcomes solutions from everywhere, but will not wait for others to come up with them and this speaks volumes with the launch of a document that lays out climate action for the Pacific.

“I know that the impact of the combined efforts of all of us represented here will have a negligible effect on the global picture. But we still must do our part, for our own good. And we still must lead by example. The large emitters are coming along slowly. We need to push them to do more and to do it quickly.”

The Prime Minister says he is proud that the region is rising to the challenge of climate change.

“From raising the ambition of NDCs to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and by making infrastructure more resilient to committing to sustainable development and the goal of a blue economy for the Pacific.”

Bainimarama also highlights that the strategy 2030 was developed through robust country consultations and truly embodies the broader development agenda for the Pacific Island countries.

Meanwhile, the 10-Year strategy aims to improve NDC planning and policy, strategy, and legislation in Pacific island countries; strengthen enabling environment for NDC implementation; accelerate NDC action on the ground through project/program implementation; and enhance NDC measurement, reporting and verification for transparency of action.