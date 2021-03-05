PM knows what he is doing: AG

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Prime Minister is fully capable of making decisions on ministerial responsibilities.

Civil Society Groups and the Fiji Labour Party have called on Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to make acting appointments to Sayed-Khaiyum’s ministerial portfolios while he is on a medical trip to Singapore.

Sayed-Khaiyum says work of the government has never stopped in the absence of any minister.

Article continues after advertisement

“He is the leader of government. He knows what he is doing, and which minister is doing what; when is there a requirement for somebody to act or not. That’s his call and he’s making that call but at no point have we ever had under the leadership of our Prime Minister, any of our machinations of governments stop or operations stop because of somebody’s absence from the country”.

He says it is amazing to see NGOs suddenly showing concern for his health and well-being.

Sayed-Khaiyum who is due to undergo a medical procedure in Singapore says the Prime Minister knows what he is doing.

“If I am incapacitated then obviously people will act to tend to the day to day operational requirements and the Prime Minister has various arrangements in place”.

The Minister for Economy says NGOs who have been calling for acting appointments should instead be commenting on issues that relate to their mandate and their Constitutions.