News

PM joins global leaders in holding carbon emitters accountable

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 12:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama joined global leaders in holding carbon emitters accountable [Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama joined a roundtable convened by UN Secretary-General and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This is to secure breakthrough climate commitments from high-emitting countries.

The closed-door meeting, held on the margins of the 76th General Assembly, include leaders from a few dozen countries, including the largest emitters such as Russia, China, India, the USA, and Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting was held days after a new UN analysis of country pledges under the Paris Accords showed that current national pledges put the planet on track for warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial age by 2100.

Bainimarama and other SIDS leaders have repeatedly warned that current climate commitments put the planet on course for catastrophe.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Doctor Satyendra Prasad has called on the five rich countries particularly the world’s largest emitters to pull up their socks as they are not doing enough to slash emissions or fill the deepening void in finance to help vulnerable nations build resilience.

 

