NZ PM says virus is 'currently eliminated'

NZ Herald
April 28, 2020 8:10 am
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand has moved today to a slightly less-restrictive way of living with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She is declaring the coronavirus “currently eliminated” – and the country’s efforts now the focus of international attention.

The country moved to level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday, easing some of the restrictions of the level-4 living of the past four-and-a-half weeks – including another 400,000 Kiwis returning to work and the lifting of fast-food restrictions. People were already lining up at McDonald’s drive-thrus early on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s main centres are buzzing for the first time in almost five weeks. Timesaver Traffic’s Rebecca Apolosi says it’s clearly visible on Auckland roads.

