PM issues directive over Raiwai violence

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has directed Police to arrest anyone involved in the Raiwai street violence, charged and be produced in court.

This as he raised his concerns during a briefing with the Police about the incident on Sunday morning.

The incident has attracted numerous interest and the Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu has also been briefed on the progress of action taken by the Police.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had assured that all efforts were being directed to rounding up everyone involved.

Brigadier General Qiliho says the same group of youths were involved in similar incidents recorded in the past.

He adds the officers have been directed to arrest everyone involved, have them charged and produced in Court so as to put an end to these incidents.

Of the nine suspects, five have to date been arrested, two have been charged and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today, while three are being questioned.

According to the Police, four are yet to be arrested and they have information that one suspect has moved over to the Western Division and a team is pursuing his whereabouts.