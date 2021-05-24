PM is recovering well

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is recovering well after his surgery in Melbourne, Australia.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he spoke with Bainimarama today, who is feeling well and is up and working around the hospital following a successful procedure.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Bainimarama has asked him to express his gratitude to everyone for their kind words of support and prayers.

He adds the Prime Minister is looking forward to his return.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as per the doctor’s advice, Bainimarama’s recovery time remains February as announced earlier.