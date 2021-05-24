PM hopes for frank discussions among Forum Leaders

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is hoping for frank dialogue during the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Retreat.

Fiji is hosting the virtual meeting with Bainimarama chairing discussions.

Speaking during the opening, Bainimarama says it’s important for leaders to not only reflect on how far they have come but to also identify where they need to adapt and evolve.

“To our Micronesia brothers I offer my deepest apologies we could have handled the situation better but I remain confident we will find a way forward together. While I do not expect us to resolve our issues today I hope our discussions will provide the guidance and wisdom required to frame our dialogue in the coming months to address our differences and renew our solidarity as one family.”

Bainimarama says that he is confident that ongoing dialogue will nurture understanding and bring about empathy, following which an amicable resolution will emerge.

The Prime Minister also says these last 18 months would have taught leaders about the pace and nature of change and the need to respond to multiple vulnerabilities at the same time.

Bainimarama adds the region needs bold and decisive leadership at this time to respond to extraordinary challenges.

“Today we meet in a world that is in turmoil. We are beset by a runaway climate crisis, a raging COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening socioeconomic crisis – one you would term the perfect storm.”

The Forum will discuss building back better through COVID-19 recovery strategies and address mutual concerns raised by Micronesian countries relating to the Forum.

United States President Joe Biden became the first US Head of State to address the Pacific Islands Forum today following an invitation from Bainimarama.