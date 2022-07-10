PM honoured to address G20 Summit

[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it was an honour to be the first Pacific leader to address a Group of 20 Summit.

This comes after his address at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia yesterday.

Bainimarama says challenges like the climate crisis do not regard the size of economies as every nation faces them together.

He says it is vanity to believe that Pacific Island countries can solve these challenges alone.

The Prime Minister is back in the country and now turns his focus towards the 51st Pacific Islands Forum, which he called a “long-awaited family reunion”.

He says after the regional meeting, the next agenda will be the National Budget announcement on Friday, which he says is the country’s most important step yet, towards a sustained economic recovery.

The Pacific Islands Forum begins on Tuesday.