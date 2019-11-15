PM hits out at rumor mongers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at rumor mongers who he says stoked fear among Fijians when the coronavirus came around in March this year.

While speaking at the Ra Provincial Council Meeting, Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji has not had any cases among the public for more than 170 days.

Bainimarama disproved lies of those who spread rumors on COVID-19 seven months ago, preying on the anxiety of people.

“Many of those same people told us we’d all run out of food and other essentials I’d wager some of those they duped still have a mountain of unused toilet paper stacked somewhere in their homes. Those critics are either very quiet these days or they’ve found something new to lie about whatever it is, you can be sure they will insist Government is to blame.”

Bainimarama says the government cannot afford these distractions adding that he would rather stick with doing what government does best.

“And we’re investing in expanding economic opportunity, supporting your agricultural sector and livestock production, including a future-facing focus on “aqua-culture”, with some of your communities opening up to lucrative new opportunities like black pearl farming. So, yes, we have indeed delivered on our promises of new roads, police stations, and crossings, along with water and energy extensions and other hallmarks of modern life.”

He also encouraged people to look out for one another as the COVID-19 driven collapse of the world economy is hitting our people hard.

“Look out for those who are vulnerable, and do not always wait on the Government to solve every problem. We need everyone’s ideas and innovation, we need everyone’s courage and creativity, we need every Fijian to act with care towards those who need a helping hand. That is the spirit of resilience which has defined our 50 years of independent history.”

Bainimarama assured the people of Ra that as Fiji has come back from cyclones and ethnically-charged political upheavals, we will emerge from this COVID-19 economic crisis stronger than ever.