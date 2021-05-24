Home

News

PM happy with Fiji’s progress

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 3:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji remains on track to welcome back tourists in less than two weeks.

Bainimarama who is back after taking part in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland says he is feeling blessed not only to arrive home safely but to see that 90 percent of Fijians are now fully vaccinated.

He says this makes Fiji one of the highest vaccinated country in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this has resulted in revising the curfew that is now from 12 am to 4am.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Fijians and other Pacific negotiators for a heroic effort at COP26.

He says even though Fiji was badly outnumbered by fossil fuel representatives, they helped to secure a path away from coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

He adds a number of other key outcomes were achieved at COP 26 which include oceans, adaptation finance, and loss and damage in the final deal.

