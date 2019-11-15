PM hands over Small Scale Youth Grants

Two young entrepreneurs and a youth organization were yesterday given Small Scale Youth Grants by the government.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that grants are given to entrepreneurs through different Government programmes to reward their hard work and bold ideas.

Isireli Saro operates a canteen from his residence in Nukutocia Village in Levuka and the funding will give him boost at a critical time.

Article continues after advertisement

“He opened his business in 2018 with the small amount of money he could scrape together after completing a training program run by the Ministry. After two years of building his business, he applied for this Grant, which he has used to partition his house and eventually expand his business to sell groceries, foodstuff, and his yaqona.”

The other recipient is Tevita Vunileba who also operates a small canteen business, from his residence in Mudu village on Koro.

Vunileba is also part of the Ministry of Youth programme to plant 2,000 yaqona plants in three years and is committed to other rehabilitation activities such as rebuilding houses that were destroyed during TC Winston.

“He started selling suki and sweets to his fellow villagers and using whatever money he could save to start. After three years, he applied for a grant, and he plans to expand into wholesale operations and sales of frozen food on Koro and also establish a small fuel retail outlet.”

Bainimarama also awarded a grant of $3,758 to the Lovu Youth Club to purchase tools and supplies for their project in which each member will plant 500 yaqona plants to be harvested in 2025.

“The members carry out a clean-up campaign in the first week of every month. They take care of the elderly in the village by working on their farms. And they are taking serious training on organic farming and controlled use of herbicide under the Ministry of Agriculture.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that these grants are repaid many times over in economic activity that supports families and communities.