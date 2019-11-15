PM fare-wells outgoing Republic of Korea’s Ambassador

Fiji and the Republic of Korea are hoping to further strengthen their collaboration to address climate change, environment and health issues.

In fare-welling outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Shinhee Cho, Voreqe Bainimarama expressed the Fijian Government’s appreciation for the support provided to Fiji towards the advancement of shared commitment on sustainable development and rebuilding efforts.

Bainimarama says the strengthened cooperation between the two countries is recognized through coordination of innovative partnerships in the Green Climate Fund and the Global Green Growth Institute and assistance with respect to the Solar Energy Project.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says Fiji is looking forwards to the constructive outcomes of next year’s 4th Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Minister’s Meeting.

The meeting is aimed at pursuing strengthened partnership and enhance the evolving opportunities and collectively address the regional challenges.

Ambassador Cho also expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister’s affective response to COVID-19 and hopes that Fiji’s economy will overcome the difficulties of the pandemic.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Fiji.