PM extends wishes to Hindus on Ram Navami

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 11:00 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has extended his best wishes to Hindus celebrating the Ram Navami festival.

Bainimarama says it is his wish that the good fortune they receive will spread throughout the country and around the world, as we walk towards recovery from a dark and difficult year.

Rama Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God, Lord Rama.

It is celebrated for nine days and the last day marks the birth of Lord Rama.

Hindus believe that Lord Rama will reward anyone who fasts on this day with endless happiness and good fortune.

