PM extends wishes for Janmashtami

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has extended his best wishes to Hindus celebrating Janmashtami – the auspicious anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna.

Bainimarama says we face a world in chaos today, a global pandemic that has claimed precious life and left many uncertain about their future.

However he says Fijians of all faiths know that the chaos of COVID-19 cannot consume us because we are bonded by the abiding values of compassion, courage, and sacrifice that Lord Krishna exemplified throughout his life.

The PM has urged Fijians to keep their celebrations to their homes out of respect for COVID-safe protection measures

He has assured Fijians that sacrifices today will help pave the way back to the lives we love and the many wonderful celebrations of faith that we proudly and openly share in a united Fiji.