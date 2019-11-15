PM extends Ramadan greetings

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has expressed his gratitude to the Muslim members of our Fijian family who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

In his message on the Holy Month of Ramadan, Bainimarama says they rank among our healthcare heroes serving in hospitals, fever clinics and mobile medical teams.

The Prime Minister highlighted their valiant efforts, alongside their colleagues are helping win Fiji’s war against the coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

He says in doing so, they showcase the very best of the Fijian spirit.

Bainimarama says this year’s holy month is certainly different.

But through these times, he stressed that we can take comfort knowing that no matter where we pray, the power of prayer, for peace, for love and for kindness is undiminished.

The Prime Minister highlighted that even while mosques and other houses of worship may be closed for the time being, Fijians can still draw incredible strength from the message of love, discipline and sacrifice honoured by the Ramadan tradition.

He urged Fijians to use this month as an opportunity to reflect on how each of us can serve our nation and fellow Fijians by helping pave the path to brighter days ahead.























