PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is disappointed with some Fijians who continue to disregard COVID-safe protocols.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s ‘Na Noda Paraiminisita’ program, Bainimarama says this testifies the lack of cooperation from the public during these uncertain times which has also contributed to an influx in the deadly Delta variant cases.

Bainimarama says despite repeated warnings, some people continue to take risks and endangering others’ lives.

He adds this has prompted Government to strengthen various policies stipulated in the Public Health Act to ensure compliance.

“The pandemic has taught us the importance of better preparedness, should any pandemic or disaster-hit Fiji in the future. People continue to disregard the current restrictions in place and COVID-safety protocols. We need support from the public to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Bainimarama maintains Fiji can’t afford to impose a total lockdown as it will worsen our current economic situation.

“The current pandemic has affected most people and crippled the economy. But we can’t afford to completely shut down operations of essential businesses during this pandemic period. That’s why we have given some lieu for essential businesses to resume operations with strict COVID-safety protocols and this in a way will also assist our economy to slowly bounce back.”

The Prime Minister has also confirmed that the careFIJI app is now installed on over 400,000 smartphones which has assisted in the contact tracing efforts in recent days.