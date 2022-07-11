PM encourages farmers to explore other commodities

[File Photo]

Fiji imports around $20 million of vegetables annually, due to inconsistency in our domestic supply.

Speaking on the I-Taukei Affairs’ “Nai Lalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the solution is to encourage and support farmers to venture into other commodities to resolve these inconsistencies.

“We should be able to satisfy most of our domestic demand for these simple crops. This costs us foreign reserves that we can use to benefit Fijians.”

The Prime Minister says vegetables such as lettuce and tomatoes are fast-growing produce but the agriculture sector is only meeting half of the local demand, with the other half being imported.

The Prime Minister says there is a need for farmers to sell at the export price and the Government is looking to support this initiative.

Bainimarama says this is essential to Fiji’s nutrition security which measures calories as well as important nutrients like protein, that will contribute to a healthier nation.