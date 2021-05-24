PM emphasizes nature-based solutions

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has called on the global community to support nature-based solutions to address climate change.

Bainimarama says world leaders should also help halt biodiversity loss, identify and implement ecosystem-based adaptation and mitigation measures to reduce the risk of species extinctions and prevent further damage to ecosystems.

Speaking at the IUCN World Conservation Congress High-Level Strategic Discussion, Bainimarama says we also need to innovate and maintain green coastal-protection structures that are cost-efficient and effective compared to conventional engineering solutions.

Bainimarama added Fiji is also strengthening the enforcement of environmental legislation, investing in ecosystem conservation, and community-based management of natural resources.

These he says will work with biodiversity restoration programs to minimize or halt further degradation of biodiversity while sustaining livelihoods.

He stresses Fiji is committed to the 100 percent sustainable management of our ocean with 30% declared as marine protected areas