Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|PM commends Fiji Medical Assistance Team|Businesses request increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|
Full Coverage

News

PM emphasizes nature-based solutions

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 2:35 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has called on the global community to support nature-based solutions to address climate change.

Bainimarama says world leaders should also help halt biodiversity loss, identify and implement ecosystem-based adaptation and mitigation measures to reduce the risk of species extinctions and prevent further damage to ecosystems.

Speaking at the IUCN World Conservation Congress High-Level Strategic Discussion, Bainimarama says we also need to innovate and maintain green coastal-protection structures that are cost-efficient and effective compared to conventional engineering solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama added Fiji is also strengthening the enforcement of environmental legislation, investing in ecosystem conservation, and community-based management of natural resources.

These he says will work with biodiversity restoration programs to minimize or halt further degradation of biodiversity while sustaining livelihoods.

He stresses Fiji is committed to the 100 percent sustainable management of our ocean with 30% declared as marine protected areas

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.