PM distributes relief supplies in Vatoa

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited Vatoa Island today to distribute Tropical Cyclone Harold relief supplies.

Vatoa was one of the island worst affected by TC Harold last month.

Bainimarama was accompanied by officials from the National Disaster Management Office who distributed relief supplies including tents, stoves, water tanks, hygiene kits and shelter kits and food rations.

The Prime Minister also visited Vatoa District School and Vatoa Health centre before holding a talanoa session with the villagers.

The government delegation headed by the Prime Minister will be visiting Makadru and Yaroi village in Matuku before leaving for Kadavu.







