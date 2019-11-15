PM delivers promise to the people of Namosi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has once again delivered his promise to the people of Namosi.

In an effort to bring government services closer to the people in rural areas, Bainimarama yesterday commissioned the Namosi government station.

Bainimarama says the new station will benefit more than 18 villages in the highlands of Namosi

The Prime Minister says fostering development and ensuring equal access for all Fijians is paramount for the Fiji First government.

“You told us about the long journey you used to have to take you to travel to Navua for basic health needs or Deuba for agriculture services, you explain the time and cost of this journey and how it’s taking a toll on your quality of life and my government listens”

Bainimarama says all Fijians should have the same opportunities regardless of their location.

“Upon hearing your concern my government pledge to deliver this $1.5m investment and I chose those words intentionally, I don’t like to refer this as an expense or as a cost to government but as an investment”

For the people of Namosi, the new government station will save them time and money.