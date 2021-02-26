Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

PM deeply concerned with the number of fire incidents

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 27, 2021 3:29 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Damage relating to property fire last year was nearly $13m.

While launching the Integrated Community Fire Warden and Emergency Response Framework in Yako Village Nadi today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the number of fire incidents around the country is alarming.

Bainimarama says it has also deeply concerned him.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says that just two months into 2021, there’s already a total of 20 house fires.

Last year 16 house fires were recorded in January and February.

Bainimarama says for 2019, the cost of the structural fire was more than $22.1m.

He stresses that we need to go beyond the statistics because each of these fires is a human story.

Bainimarama highlighted that the recent Sabeto fire that killed 3 people was tragic and most likely it was preventable.

The investigations have revealed that 77% of the fires attended by the National Fire Authority are caused by electrical mishaps, arson, unattended cooking, and mishandling of matches.

Last year 35% of all fire incidents were related to electricity, making electrical mishaps the number one cause of fires.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.