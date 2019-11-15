PM conveys condolences to India on passing away of former President

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has extended his condolence to India following the passing away of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

In a message to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, Bainimarama said India has lost a towering statesman whose devotion to public service spans over political generations.

Bainimarama says late Mukherjee will be remembered for his leadership in building political consensus and his care for the wellbeing of the people.

The Prime Minister highlighted late Mukherjee was a friend to Fiji and considered us an important partner for India in the Pacific region.

His commitment to strengthening the bond of friendship between our two countries during his term in office is commendable and deeply appreciated.

Bainimarama adds as we reflect and celebrate his great legacy, he also offers his commiserations and prayers towards his family and joins the people of India in honouring the life of a great Leader and Statesman.