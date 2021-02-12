PM continues North schools visit

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today continues his visit to TC Yasa and TC Ana affected schools.

This morning he visited Daku Primary School in Wainikoro to check on the re-roofing of a classroom block.

The block contains four classrooms and the entire roof was ripped off by TC Yasa.

School Head Teacher Sashi Kant says they are grateful to the RFMF and the Ministry of Education for the repair of the roof.

This, he says has allowed students to resume classes in their classrooms. Daku Primary School has a roll of a little over 100 students.

At Vunivutu Primary School, the Prime Minister was briefed on the damage sustained during TC Yasa and the rehabilitation work carried out. Two classrooms were completely destroyed and two teacher’s quarters sustained partial damage.

Repairs on the two teacher’s quarters have been completed.

The RFMF and Ministry of Education are looking into the rebuilding of a new classroom block.

The school currently has 38 students with five teachers.