PM congratulates Republic of India

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi for the 72nd Republic Day of India.

The Republic Day was commemorated yesterday.

In a message to his counterpart, Bainimarama says Fiji attaches great importance on the friendship between the two nations.

Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to the Government of India for the provision of humanitarian assistance in post Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The Head of the government extended Fiji’s good wishes for the continued progress, peace and prosperity of the people of India.