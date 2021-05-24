Home

News

PM congratulates Nazhat Shameem Khan on her new role

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 5:00 am
Nazhat Shameem Khan.

The Government has congratulated Fiji’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, who was sworn in as a new Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

In a historic moment for Fiji, Ambassador Khan is the first female in the Asia-Pacific region to be appointed to the distinguished role at the renowned ICC, which is the world’s first permanent international criminal court.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan extended the government and the Fijian people’s best wishes and warmest congratulations to Ambassador Khan as she assumes her new role at the ICC.

Karan says Fiji is confident that Ambassador Khan will carry out her new role with a great sense of commitment to make every Fijian proud.

Karan affirmed Fiji’s continued support to Ambassador Khan as she assumes her nine-year term at the ICC.

In response, Ambassador Khan also thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama for his unwavering support and commended the Government’s strong commitment to empowering girls and women in Fiji.

Khan says she embarked on one of the most important journeys in her career, and as a daughter of Fiji she believes that holding such a post can be an inspiration to all girls and women.

Ambassador Khan says she is proud to take the position of Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court because she believes that the same values underpin the ICC.

Khan was the first female Director of Public Prosecutions and the first female High Court Judge.

