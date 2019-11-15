PM congratulates Kamil Muslim College students

The Prime Minister has conveyed his sincere gratitude to the teachers and students of Kamil Muslim College in Ba.

This is after the students represented Fiji with a renewable energy proposal at the Zayed Sustainability Prize competition in Abu Dhabi.

The competition is the United Arab Emirates’ pioneering global award for sustainability.

Now, in its 12th year, the event recognizes impactful, innovative and inspirational sustainability solutions in the areas of health, food, energy and water.

Honourable Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama met the school representatives along the margins of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week yesterday where he personally congratulated them for being the voice of sustainability and resilience for Fiji on the international stage.

Some 30 high schools from around the globe were selected as finalists because of their innovative and impactful proposals.

The Prime Minister says he was proud of the students for joining the world’s largest platform for accelerating sustainable development and especially for showing an understanding of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and living them through their projects at school.