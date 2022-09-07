PM congratulates Indonesia on Independence Day

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated Indonesia on its 77th Independence Day.

In his congratulatory message Bainimarama acknowledged that Fiji and Indonesia have progressively engaged in various areas of mutual priority which has greatly contributed to sustainable and resilient development.

Bainimarama further conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation of Indonesia’s support in COVID-19 recovery efforts.

He says Fiji looks forward to working together on future opportunities for partnership and cooperation, including through capacity building and exchange programmes that promote our aspirations.

A program was organised by the Indonesian Embassy in Suva yesterday evening with the theme, “Recover Faster, Rise Stronger”.

Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi who is on a two-day goodwill visit of Fiji was also part of the program.