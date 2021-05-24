PM congratulates Fijians on Fiji Day

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is wishing every Fijian a happy 51st Fiji Day.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” program Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji has come through jubilation while also facing many challenges.

Bainimarama says every multicultural society has contributed to the growth of the nation and it is faith that has brought the nation this far.

The Prime Minister says we should not forget those who have fought and given their lives for Fiji.

He says Fijians owe a great deal to those who built our economy during the sugarcane era.

Bainimarama says we are all proud Fijians.

He adds the remarkable efforts by those who brought the country to Independence 51 years ago will never be forgotten.

The Prime Minister says the Fiji we have today is because of every Fijian who continue to work hard for the progress of the nation.

He highlights this is the reason he is giving his life to serving the country he now lead.

Bainimarama says the COVID-19 pandemic was a real test but together as a nation we are coming out of it as we have now achieved 80 percent full vaccination coverage.

He stresses that time and again Fijians have proven that working together helps take the country forward.

The Prime Minister will be making major announcements on the further relaxation of restrictions this afternoon which will be televised live on FBC TV.