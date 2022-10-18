PM congratulates Chinese President

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, on convening the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and successful re-election as the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Bainimarama says the friendship between Fiji and China has stood the test of time.

He adds the two nations continue to tackle global challenges together in the spirit of mutual cooperation, partnership, and respect.

Bainimarama reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthen relations with China.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the Government and people of China for their continued prosperity and success on the occasion of 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Fiji and China have shared long-standing relations and friendships since 1975.