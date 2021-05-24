PM congratulates Canadian counterpart on Independence

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the cooperation between Fiji and Canada is further advanced through a united stand on sustainable development and climate change.

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the 154th Anniversary of Canadian Independence, Bainimarama acknowledged the two nations long standing diplomatic collaboration and friendly relations.

Reaffirming Fiji’s collaborations with Canada, Bainimarama expressed his appreciation to Canada for its renewed commitment in the fight against Climate Change and the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as demonstrated recently at the Group of Seven Summit.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized that we can only defeat these existential threats through international cooperation and solidarity.

Bainimarama extended Fiji’s good wishes for the continued success and prosperity to the people of Canada on their Anniversary of Independence.