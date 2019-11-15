PM congratulates Arden on election victory

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated Jacinda Ardern for her landslide victory in the New Zealand general election.

In his Facebook and Twitter post, Bainimarama has said that he is proud to see his friend Ardern score a historic victory.

The Prime Minister stated that with a full embrace of net-zero commitment by 2050, this is also a landslide win for the climate.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Ardern’s friends in Fiji are ready to keep moving with our work to make the Pacific and our planet a better place.

Labour leader Ardern has almost 50 percent of the vote, the most any party has achieved under the mixed-member proportional (MMP).

She has enough to govern without relying on another party, meaning her Party will get more than the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

The opposition centre-right National Party won 26.8% – just 35 seats in the 120-seat assembly.

The general election was originally to be held in September but was postponed by a month after a renewed COVID-19 outbreak.