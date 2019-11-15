PM confident drug crimes will be eliminated

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Fiji Police Force and the Ministry of Defence have his full support in the fight against hard drugs.

Speaking in parliament this evening, Bainimarama said the prevalence of hard drugs in Fiji will be short-lived.

“My government will not waiver. I have complete trust in the hard work of the Ministry of Defence, the Fiji Police Force and all other authorities on the ground fighting for the safety of all Fijians.”

Bainimarama says the Force has been instructed to find those who are profiteering from hard drugs.

“We see the need to go after the root cause of this issue – the criminal networks profiting off the hard drugs trade. These criminals within our borders and beyond our shores must be dealt with.”

He adds drug crimes in the last few years have gone up, partly due to heightened focus by police in making arrests, as they become more effective in investigation and arrests.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Salote Radrodro called on the government to close the Blue Lane initiative to stop the drug trade.

“If the Blue Lane will allow yachts, and still bring in the possibility of hard drugs ending up on our beaches, why is the government allowing that initiative?”

Under the Blue Lane Initiative, foreigners on yachts are allowed to holiday in Fiji after having cleared all COVID-19 protocols.