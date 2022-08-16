PM worried about racial division

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is concerned and has slammed former PM and 1987 coup Leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s silence and stance that have the capacity to create racial division.

This comes after last week when People’s Alliance provisional candidate Liliana Warid posted a controversial statement on the party’s Facebook page describing Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon”.

Warid claims in the same statement that the indigenous Fijians are being marginalized.

Rabuka has so far not commented on where the party stands in terms of calling Indo-Fijians ‘outsiders’ and whether they will be taking any action against Warid.

Bainimarama while speaking on NZ’s Radio Tarana, Bainimarama says he is worried about what Rabuka will bring if he comes into power.

The Prime Minister says he is concerned about the discrimination, division, and selfish motives that Rabuka brings with him

The Prime Minister says his government does not discriminate and will always try to empower the people, adding Rabuka needs to look into what his party supporters are promoting.

“All he needs to do is look into what his supporters put up on Facebook pages, on social media. The Party’s supporters , his SODELPA supporters even in NFP. They all talk about bringing iTaukei back to take leadership of this country. You know what happen in 1987 and 2000, do they realize what transpired between 2000 and 2006, and what happen in 2006 and why it happen in 2006, they should look at the policies they have in place. Stop talking about races, that is not only destabilize Fiji but will definitely break up families.”

Bainimarama goes on to say that he does not know what change Rabuka intends to bring for the country.

He says Rabuka is showing his weakness as a leader by not telling his party members that Fiji needs to move away from the events of 1987 and 2000.

Bainimarama says he does not want a repeat of the past, and Rabuka should say the same this to his supporters.

The Prime Minister also adds that Rabuka has claimed that people have moved away from the past events.

However, Bainimarama claims that it is clear that when it comes to election time, people like Rabuka will come up with lies to discredit what the current government has done.