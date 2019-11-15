PM commissions school and other facilities on Koro Island

Tropical Cyclone Winston did not destroy Koro and it did not destroy Fiji; it made us stronger, smarter and even more resilient than ever.

These were the words of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the new Nakodu Mudu Primary School and other government facilities on Koro Island.

Bainimarama says since the school was destroyed the 112 children have had their lessons in Mudu Village.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says children will now have proper facilities following the completion of three-and-a-half million dollars school building.

The Nakodu Mudu Primary School –– destroyed by Cyclone Winston –– has been rebuilt stronger than ever. If another Winston ever strikes, this school will still stand, these children will have their classes and be with their teachers and friends. This is why we build back better. pic.twitter.com/kH5ZSzhLft — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 9, 2020

Bainimarama stresses that he is not in Koro to only commission new buildings and hand over new boats and freezers to the community but importantly, to mark another phase in the rebirth of Koro Island, four and a half years after TC Winston flattened nearly every structure on the island.

He adds the new buildings and the reconstructions are physical representations of the invincible spirit of the Fijian people and the people of Koro.

Bainimarama says the infrastructure is now in place to ensure that the communities have the police protection, education, health services and agricultural extension services that they require and deserve.

Other facilities commissioned by the Prime Minister include, the repaired Nasau Police Post and newly rebuilt staff quarters, the staff quarters for the Nasau Health Centre, the new Koro District Administration Office and the Koro Agriculture Office and staff quarters.

Bainimarama also handed over two new fiberglass boats with engines for the fishermen in the communities of Navaga and Namacu, and solar-powered freezers to allow them to store their fish.