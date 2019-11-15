PM commissions new Fiji Rice Limited office in Dreketi

Rice farmers in Dreketi now don’t have to travel all the way to Labasa to pick their rice payments with the opening of a new Fiji Rice Limited office building in Dreketi.

Commissioning the office building this morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the new office building is well equipped to serve rice farmers throughout Dreketi.

Bainimarama adds, the office will allow for the proper keeping of documents and contains a proper boardroom for hosting of meetings with stakeholders.

The new office building is fully funded by the government to the tune of $142,000.

The Prime Minister also revealed Fiji Rice Limited plans to continue to expand and improve their services to farmers.

These include encouraging farmers to open personal bank accounts so payouts are directly deposited into their accounts.

Bainimarama says there are also plans to upgrade IT system in the new Dreketi office to link it directly to Head Office in Labasa to engage in real-time data entry for its stock.