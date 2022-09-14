PM commissions Nakalou village grid extension

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during his visit to Nakalou Village in Macuata to commission their grid extension and house wiring project.

Government will go to great lengths to reach the most rural and maritime communities in its efforts to provide electricity to all households.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the statement as he arrived at Nakalou Village in Macuata via boat to commission their grid extension and house wiring project.

Bainimarama says in some areas like Nakalou they have extended the national grid and in others, they are deploying more sensible solutions, like solar power.

He told the people that government will supply whatever measure is needed as there is no distance they will not go to serve the needs of the people.

The Prime Minister adds that there is no Fijian they are willing to leave behind.

Nakalou Village Headman Livai Navudinibili says they are grateful their rural remote village is provided electricity.

Navudinibili says the fact that they were in the government’s plans for electrification speaks volumes of their vision and their leadership.

He thanked the government for their electricity which has benefited all families.

The project cost government $991,000 and benefits 64 households.

Nakalou Village has a population of 318 Fijians.