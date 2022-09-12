PM commissions $38k electricity scheme

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Voloca Settlement in Dreketi

More Fijian communities are now connected to the main electricity grid.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning commissioned the grid extension and house wiring project at Voloca Settlement in Dreketi as he started his tour of the Northern Division.

Bainimarama says the project brings life-changing convenience to the community of 10 families.

Bainimarama says the $38,000 investment from the government into the project will make the community safer and children’s futures brighter.

The electricity will provide a reliable power supply, children will be able to do their homework in better light, and businesses can operate into the evening.

Bainimarama adds, the electricity now advances the communities onto the same foundation as the rest of the country and makes the most of the knowledge-based society that the government is creating for Fiji.