PM commissions $3.5m Korovuli Bridge

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says with the world getting warmer and storms getting stronger, the construction standards of the last century are no longer good enough.

Commissioning the Kovrovuli Bridge in Seaqaqa, Bainimarama says the only rational choice is to build better infrastructure that is climate resilient.

He told the people of Korovuli, the strength and frequency of recent storms that have hit Fiji are unparalleled in recorded history with the country already hit with 14 cyclones since 2016.

Bainimarama says government’s $5.3M investment in building the bridge can attest to Fiji’s infrastructure being more robust, more resilient, and more reliable.

“Korovuli is built to globally recognised climate resilient standards and now connects the entire Northern Division, including the three Provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata; while also being strong enough to support the weight of heavy trucks.”

Bainimarama adds, the bridge represents much more than the cement and steel that composes it as it is a bridge to a better future for the many farmers living in rural Dreketi and Seaqaqa, who can now transport their goods to markets and the Labasa Sugar Mills with greater ease.

The Prime Minister says Korovuli Bridge doesn’t just connect two roads; it bolsters the Fijian economy, improves access to education and boosts health-care delivery.

“If you were to look at a map of Fiji that showed our ongoing development, you would see that your new Bridge is part of a strategic network of roads, bridges, jetties, airport services, electricity, water, sanitation and health infrastructure that my Government has prioritised for investment.”

Construction of the Korovuli Bridge was undertaken in 2020 and replaces the previous single lane wooden bridge that was not only risky to pedestrians but also motorists.