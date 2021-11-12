Home

PM commends USA and China

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 11, 2021 3:12 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the United States of America and China for their commitment to raising climate ambition at COP 26.

In a tweet, PM Bainimarama says this is an issue that requires collective support, particularly the developed countries.

He says global emissions must be halved by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050 with no excuses.

The Prime Minister continues to reiterate that bold and courageous partners are needed who focus on environmental sustainability.

PM Bainimarama has been at the forefront during the meeting and strives to forge genuine partnership and find ways to create long-term progress that recognizes the balance between humanity, the climate as well as nature.

