PM commends USA and China

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the United States of America and China for their commitment to raising climate ambition at COP 26.

In a tweet, PM Bainimarama says this is an issue that requires collective support, particularly the developed countries.

He says global emissions must be halved by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050 with no excuses.

The Prime Minister continues to reiterate that bold and courageous partners are needed who focus on environmental sustainability.

PM Bainimarama has been at the forefront during the meeting and strives to forge genuine partnership and find ways to create long-term progress that recognizes the balance between humanity, the climate as well as nature.

If there is any one issue we must agree on, it’s climate. Great to see 🇺🇸 and 🇨🇳 commit to raise ambition at @cop26 — now let’s deliver. There is only one path that puts us below 1.5 degrees: We must halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050, zero excuses. — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) November 10, 2021