PM commends UNHRC

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Bainimarama also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to continue to support the work of the Platform on Disaster Displacement.

He conveyed this message to the UNHRC while speaking at the 71st Session of the Executive Committee Meeting held in Geneva.

The Prime Minister says Fiji will continue its support the work on Disaster Displacement through strengthening collaboration with the UN in addressing disaster displacement issues in the Pacific region.

“Fiji has developed comprehensive national relocation and national displacement guidelines to ensure that there is consistency, coherence and justice as we serve people who are displaced by natural disasters or need to be relocated due to sea-level rise.”

The Head of government also touched on how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the financial burden of building national resilience for small island developing states in the Pacific.

“We are already dealing with a need to strengthen infrastructure and relocate entire communities to higher ground to escape the rising seas but now face gutted revenues, due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on key industries like tourism.”

However, Bainimarama also shared how Fiji is embracing the use of the latest science and technology and working with the United Nations to build our capability to forecast the effects of climate change.

The UNHCR 71st Session Executive Committee Meeting will conclude on Friday.