PM impressed with Women Friendly Spaces set up

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is impressed with the Women Friendly Spaces created by the UNFPA in various areas affected by TC Yasa.

Bainimarama visited the Women Friendly Space set up at Lekutu Government Station yesterday.

UNFPA Humanitarian Coordinator Ana Leal told the Prime Minister the set up allows for women in the vicinity who have been traumatized by the cyclone to receive psycho-social support and counselling services.

Leal adds the creation of the space will help address issues faced by women and children – like mental health and gender-based violence.

Bainimarama says they are doing a great job in setting up the space.

Health Worker Mereani Kinikinilau of Lekutu told the Prime Minister, most women are feeling stressed after losing almost everything in the cyclone.

Kinikinilau says having the Women Friendly Space will help relieve their stress.

There are also Women Friendly Spaces being set up in Wainunu, Kubulau, Seaqaqa, Nakorovatu and Kia Island.

These Women Friendly Spaces will officially open on January 19th.