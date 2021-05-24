Home

PM hails Post Fiji's progress

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 7:47 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the resolute services rendered by Post Fiji Limited to every Fijian in the last 15 decades.

Speaking during the company’s 150th Anniversary, Bainimarama says since its inception, Post Fiji has grown to become Fiji’s first national network, bridging thousands of kilometers of islands and ocean to bring our people together.

He adds such reliable connections will create possibilities, strengthen collaboration and strive to achieve something that creates a truly national benefit.

Bainimarama says Post Fiji’s services connect the country and foster a more united nation.

“It’s staggering to consider everything this business has helped Fijians to do. Business dealings, letters to friends, money orders to families, savings bank services, and gifts to that special someone. News of events at home and around the world that have shaped history, all of it made possible to the service of your staff and leadership through the decades.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the company’s quest to diversify its services with its network of delivery extending to the rural and maritime region.

He adds the nationwide network has helped Fijians meet the greatest challenge we’ve faced in 100 years, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the height of the pandemic, your service volumes were up by 20 percent. As essential personnel, when the nation locked down flew into action, crossing containment area borders to deliver packages to families who were staying safely at home. And even when their doors were shuttered, entrepreneurs relied on your network to reach their online customers, helping them weather the most difficult economic chapter in our history.”

The Prime Minister says Post Fiji is adapting well to the technological advancements and consumer habits that contribute to a more resilient and sustainable Fiji.

