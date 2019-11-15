PM commends Society for visual health awareness

The Fiji Society for the Blind in partnership with Taveuni Rotary and Hawaii Eye Surgeons have carried out 2,500 successful surgeries for the treatment of cataracts and pterygium in the last ten years.

Officiating at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Fiji Society for the Blind in Suva yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commended the institution for raising awareness on the importance of visual health.

Bainimarama says the Society is the only organization providing rehabilitation, education, training and assistance to persons with visual impairment in Fiji as well as students from neighbouring Pacific Island states.

“I’m talking about your early intervention program to identify visual impairment in children aged up to the age of three. I’m talking about your programs in the community for eye-screening and eye-care awareness. And, of course, your home-based training for visually impaired infants and counselling for their parents. But beyond the work you do in helping people learn to live productively and happily without sight or with severe visual impairment is the work you have done in partnership with Taveuni Rotary and Hawaii Eye Surgeons to treat cataracts and pterygium.”

He says it is the responsibility of the government to use its resources to ensure citizens who are disabled or impaired in some way are assisted so they have an equal footing with everyone else.

The PM adds our constitution enshrines equality for all persons.

“Fiji is a place where the blind are valued for the contributions they can make, like any other citizen—not pitied for the things they are unable to do. We have learned much in my lifetime about the abilities of people who were once discounted. And where the abilities of the blind are concerned, we owe a great deal to this Society for enlightening us and for providing ways for the blind to move about the country, to learn a trade or a profession, and to live a relatively normal life.”

The education grants, hostel grants, disability allowance, bus fare allowance and the free TELS scholarships are some of the assistance offered by the government to students with disabilities.