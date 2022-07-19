PM commends resilience shown by the people of Rewa

[Photo: Supplied / Office of the Prime Minister]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has praised the resilience shown by the people of the Rewa province, despite being threatened by the impacts of climate change.

He says the threat of flooding and saltwater intrusion confronts Rewa daily, testifying that climate change and rising sea levels are already on our doorstep.

Bainimarama adds that these are the reasons why he continues to push and voice our concerns at international meetings, speaking before world leaders.

“Yes, I am proud that Fiji now has a loud voice on the international stage. And yes, it is gratifying to be viewed as a leader on climate change and the environment. We are threatened by warming oceans, rising seas, brutal storms, and unpredictable weather, and we need to keep pressing the rest of the world to face up to its responsibilities.”

Bainimarama has also urged the people of Rewa to commit and show support for the government’s quest to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“It is my personal belief that we are at our most resilient as a family, we speak more powerfully as a family, and we can only build our best possible future, together, as a family.”

The Prime Minister has also confirmed that the current government has dedicated over $90 million directly to improving life in the province from 2014 to 2021.